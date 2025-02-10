Londynn Jones scores a season-high 21 points to lead No. 1 UCLA over Oregon 62-52

EUGENE, Ore. — Londynn Jones scored a season-high 21 points to lead No. 1 UCLA to a 62-52 win over Oregon on Sunday.

Lauren Betts added nine points, six rebounds and four assists for the Bruins (23-0, 11-0 Big Ten), who won their 22nd straight game by double digits. Former Oregon player Angela Dugalic added seven points and eight rebounds for UCLA.

Nani Falatea scored 19 points to pace Oregon (16-8, 7-6), which dropped its third straight. Deja Kelly added 14 points and five rebounds for the Ducks, who shot 26.6% from the field.

After Oregon closed within 45-38 early in the fourth quarter, UCLA made three consecutive 3-pointers. Elina Aarnisalo, Timea Gardiner and Jones each made a 3-pointer to push the Bruins ahead 54-38 with 6:02 left to play.

Takeaways

UCLA: The Bruins remain the only undefeated team in the nation and continued their best start in school history with a 23rd straight win. UCLA’s streaks will be tested when it visits seventh-ranked USC on Thursday.

Oregon: The Ducks have seen their NCAA Tournament hopes dip with three straight losses, but the good news is Oregon does not face another ranked team in the regular season. The bad news is that starting point guard Peyton Scott is out indefinitely due to an injury.

Key moment

After Oregon scored the first four points of the second half, Jones scored five points on UCLA’s next possession. Jones scored a basket while being fouled. Jones missed the free throw, but Dugalic got the rebound and passed it out to Jones, who made a 3-pointer to put the Bruins ahead 30-23.

Key stat

Both teams attempted 17 3-pointers, but UCLA made seven while Oregon made just two.

Up next

UCLA visits No. 7 USC on Thursday. Oregon hosts Washington on Wednesday.