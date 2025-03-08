 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Mississippi
SEC fines Ole Miss $500,000 for court storming and suggests easing future penalties
SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Jett Lawrence street clothes.JPG
Jett Lawrence still eying Pro Motocross return
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton to get third round of PRP injections in both elbows

Top Clips

nbc_pl_andycole_250308.jpg
Cole: Growth of Premier League in America is ‘mad’
nbc_pl_bhaful_250308.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 28
nbc_rugby_irevfrahl_250308.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 42, Ireland 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Mississippi
SEC fines Ole Miss $500,000 for court storming and suggests easing future penalties
SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Jett Lawrence street clothes.JPG
Jett Lawrence still eying Pro Motocross return
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Atlanta Braves v New York Yankees
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton to get third round of PRP injections in both elbows

Top Clips

nbc_pl_andycole_250308.jpg
Cole: Growth of Premier League in America is ‘mad’
nbc_pl_bhaful_250308.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 28
nbc_rugby_irevfrahl_250308.jpg
Six Nations highlights: France 42, Ireland 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

LSU’s Kim Mulkey allows assistant to coach SEC tourney game while she grieves death in family

  
Published March 8, 2025 01:42 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. — LSU coach Kim Mulkey allowed assistant Bob Starkey to coach Friday night’s Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against Florida while she continued to grieve an unexpected death in her family earlier this week.

Starkey had prepared the team all week in practice and Mulkey thought it was best for him to coach the game. The ninth-ranked Tigers won 101-87.

Mulkey was away from the team this week before arriving in Greenville on Friday. She sat in the middle of the bench and communicated with Starkey during the game.

“I was where I was supposed to be,” Mulkey said of her time away, adding that her week was “awful.”

“My mind still isn’t good,” Mulkey said. “I don’t feel good first of all, but we all deal with death. I dealt with a stillborn grandchild, but I was prepared for that. We are prepared for our parents and prepared for our grandparents. It’s the unexpected deaths that throw you for a loop.”

Mulkey praised Starkey, saying he belongs in the Basketball Hall of Fame for his accomplishments.

When asked if being around her players helped with her healing process, Mulkey said, “No.”

“I love this game great of basketball but it’s not more important than the time it takes to heal from an unexpected death,” Mulkey said. “What I didn’t want is to be a distraction and I don’t think I was. I was the biggest cheerleader and I was able to sit in the middle of the bench and was able to communicate with players. I wasn’t coming in and taking over. I told Bob before the game, ‘You are coaching tonight.’ He had all week to prepare our team. ... Only time heals your heart.”

Starkey said Mulkey was still involved in game-planning, even though she was not at practice.

“This was a coach Mulkey win,” Starkey said. “I just got to stand up a little more.”

LSU did not say whether Mulkey or Starkey will coach the Tigers in Saturday’s semifinal against No. 1 Texas.