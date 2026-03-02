 Skip navigation
Madison Booker scores 21 to lead No. 4 Texas women over No. 24 Alabama 72-65

  
Published March 1, 2026 07:22 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Madison Booker had 21 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Lee and Kyla Oldacre each scored 11 and the No. 4 Texas women beat No. 24 Alabama 72-65 on Sunday.

Booker surpassed 1,800 career points, becoming the seventh player in program history to pass that mark.

Lee started the game with a fast break layup to put Texas (28-3, 13-3 Southeastern Conference) ahead and the Longhorns never trailed.

Texas scored 13 fewer points than its season average, but the SEC’s top defense played to its reputation.

The Longhorns forced 19 Crimson Tide turnovers, blocked five shots and recorded seven steals.

Alabama (21-9, 7-9) struggled significantly on offense in the first half — its 20 points at halftime was its lowest total of the season.

Jessica Timmons had 24 points in the final home game of her Alabama career.

The Crimson Tide turned it around in the second half, shooting 68% from the field in the third and fourth quarters, and cut the deficit to as few as five points in the fourth, but couldn’t string together enough field goals and defensive stops.

Alabama ended the regular season losing five of its last six games, while Texas ends with a five-game winning streak.

Up next

Both teams next play in the SEC Tournament, which begins March 4.