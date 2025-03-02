No. 1 Texas wraps up share of SEC regular season title with 72-46 victory over Florida

Kyla Oldacre scored 18 points and No. 1 Texas beat Florida 72-46 on Sunday to earn a share of the Southeastern Conference regular season championship with South Carolina.

The Longhorns, who are in their first season in the league, have now won 13 straight games.

Texas (29-2, 15-1 SEC) celebrated coach Vic Schaefer’s 64th birthday by extending its home winning streak to 22 games, including 15 this season.

All-American Madison Booker scored 14 for Texas despite missing most of the second half with foul trouble. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored 11, and point guard Rori Harmon had nine rebounds and seven assists.

Ra Shaya Kyle led Florida (14-16, 5-11) with 12 points. Live McGill scored nine — seven below her team-best average. The Gators shot just 33% from the field.

Takeaways

Florida: The Gators fell to 0-10 against opponents ranked in the AP Top-25 women’s basketball poll this season.

Texas: The defensive-minded Longhorns led 29-18 at halftime, the second time in the last three games their opponent failed to score 20 in the first half. Georgia scored 16 in the first half and 10 in the second. Texas leads the SEC with a plus-25 point scoring margin.

Key moment

Texas looked sluggish and sloppy to start the game, falling behind 8-1 while missing six shots and committing two turnovers. But the Longhorns responded with a 15-0 run, led by Booker’s eight points, and never trailed again.

Key stat

Florida averaged 18.3 turnovers before Sunday, ranking 15th in the SEC. The Gators committed 23 against Texas, which turned them into 21 points.

Up next

Florida begins the SEC tournament on Wednesday in Greenville, S.C. Texas has byes for the first two rounds and plays on Friday.