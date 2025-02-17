No. 1 UCLA bounces back from 1st loss of season to edge No. 22 Michigan State 75-69 without Betts

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t swung bat in 3 or 4 weeks and is unsure of whether he can play in opener
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame moves up to No. 1 in AP poll for first time since 2019 after UCLA suffers first loss
On the set of Days of Thunder
Mission Possible? Jeff Gordon wants Tom Cruise to do ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel

Top Clips

nbc_bte_sinnerfrenchopen_251602.jpg
Ripple effects of Sinner’s three-month suspension
nbc_bte_mancitytop4_251602.jpg
Manchester City should ‘cruise’ to PL top four
nbc_bte_ludwigpriceformasters_251602.jpg
Analyzing Åberg’s Masters odds after Genesis win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t swung bat in 3 or 4 weeks and is unsure of whether he can play in opener
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame moves up to No. 1 in AP poll for first time since 2019 after UCLA suffers first loss
On the set of Days of Thunder
Mission Possible? Jeff Gordon wants Tom Cruise to do ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel

Top Clips

nbc_bte_sinnerfrenchopen_251602.jpg
Ripple effects of Sinner’s three-month suspension
nbc_bte_mancitytop4_251602.jpg
Manchester City should ‘cruise’ to PL top four
nbc_bte_ludwigpriceformasters_251602.jpg
Analyzing Åberg’s Masters odds after Genesis win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

No. 1 UCLA bounces back from 1st loss of season to edge No. 22 Michigan State 75-69 without Betts

  
Published February 17, 2025 08:31 AM

LOS ANGELES — Timea Gardiner hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 44 seconds remaining to help top-ranked UCLA avoid its second loss of the week by edging No. 22 Michigan State 75-69 on Sunday night.

Michigan State’s Nyla Hampton appeared to get fouled by Kendall Dudley late, but there was no call. An angered Spartans coach Robyn Fralick was called for a technical with 17 seconds left.

Kiki Rice hit both free throws to give UCLA (24-1, 12-1 Big Ten) a 73-69 lead. She made two more foul shots in the closing seconds and finished with 16 points and seven assists. Gardiner also scored 18 points.

Theryn Hallock scored 19 points to lead Michigan State (19-6, 9-5) and Julia Ayrault added 18 points. The Spartans fell to 1-6 against No. 1 teams.

The Bruins were without starting center Lauren Betts, who wore a boot on her injured right foot. Janiah Barker started in place of the Big Ten’s second-leading scorer and had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

UCLA’s 23-game winning streak was snapped 71-60 by JuJu Watkins and sixth-ranked USC on Thursday.

Takeaways

Michigan State: The Spartans led by four with under 4 minutes to play but managed just two free throws the rest of the game.

UCLA: The Bruins steadied themselves after trailing by four points in the fourth. They outscored the Spartans 12-2 down the stretch.

Key moment

The Spartans outscored the Bruins 22-12 in the third when they rallied from 10 points down to lead for the first time and were up 55-53 going into the fourth. UCLA was 3 of 10 from the floor and went 4:09 without a basket. They stayed close by making all six of their free throws.

Key stat

UCLA edged the Spartans on the boards, 32-28.

Up next

Michigan State visits No. 6 USC and Watkins on Wednesday night. UCLA hosts Illinois on Thursday night.