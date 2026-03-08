 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 13 Duke rallies past No. 12 Louisville 70-65 in overtime to win women’s ACC Tournament

  
Published March 8, 2026 04:02 PM

DULUTH, Ga. — Taina Mair had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Delaney Thomas also scored 19 and No. 13 Duke rallied to win its second straight women’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title, beating No. 12 Louisville 70-65 in overtime on Sunday.

Thomas’ layup with 4 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 60-all and sent it to overtime after Louisville held the lead for 35 of 40 minutes.

In overtime, another layup by Thomas moved the Blue Devils (24-8) ahead to stay, and Riley Nelson put the game away when she buried a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left. Nelson finished with 12 points.

Imari Berry scored 18 points and Mackenly Randolph had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Louisville (27-7). Randolph played all 45 minutes.

Mair was named MVP of the tournament.

Coach Kara Lawson’s Blue Devils head into the NCAA Tournament with plenty of confidence, having won 21 of 23 games since a 3-6 start.

Up next

Both teams wait to learn their seeding and first-round opponents in March Madness.