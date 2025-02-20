 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Maly.jpg
Maly scores 14 of her 20 points in second half as No. 23 Creighton women rally for 65-62 win
NCAA Football: Guaranteed Rate Bowl-Wisconsin at Oklahoma State
Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell gets 1-year extension on contract that runs through 2031
2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
Another All-American has departed UCLA midseason

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_hummelbeteam_250210.jpg
Who will make All-Big East First Team?
nbc_cbb_hummelb10team_250219.jpg
Picking candidates for All-Big Ten First Team
nbc_pl_avliverpool_250219.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool MWK 26

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Maly.jpg
Maly scores 14 of her 20 points in second half as No. 23 Creighton women rally for 65-62 win
NCAA Football: Guaranteed Rate Bowl-Wisconsin at Oklahoma State
Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell gets 1-year extension on contract that runs through 2031
2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
Another All-American has departed UCLA midseason

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_hummelbeteam_250210.jpg
Who will make All-Big East First Team?
nbc_cbb_hummelb10team_250219.jpg
Picking candidates for All-Big Ten First Team
nbc_pl_avliverpool_250219.jpg
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Liverpool MWK 26

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

No. 5 UConn extends winning streak over Seton Hall to 41 games with a 91-49 victory

  
Published February 19, 2025 09:55 PM

Paige Bueckers had 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead No. 5 UConn to a 91-49 victory over Seton Hall on Wednesday night, the Huskies’ 41st straight victory over the Pirates.

UConn last lost to Seton Hall on Jan. 5th, 1994.

Bueckers, who scored at least 20 points for the 14th time this season, moved past Diana Taurasi and into ninth place on UConn’s career scoring list with 2,166 points.

Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin each scored 15 points, Ashlynn Shade added 14 points and Sarah Strong 10 for UConn (25-3, 15-0 Big East), which won its fourth straight game since losing to Tennessee 80-76 on Feb. 6th.

Yaya Lops scored 15 points and Jada Eads and Faith Masonius added 12 apiece for Seton Hall (18-8, 10-5).

Seton Hall closed within 26-22 before UConn went on a 15-4 run over the last 6:34 of the first half and built a 41-26 lead at the break.

Takeaways

UConn: The Huskies had a sluggish start in their first game since beating No. 6 South Carolina on Sunday, committing eight turnovers in the first half against Seton Hall.

Seton Hall: The Pirates played aggressively in their second straight home game against UConn, trailing 22-15 after one period. But they were overwhelmed in the third and outscored 30-13.

Key moment

With the score tied at 10, UConn went on a 12-0 run over a 98-second span and took a lead it never relinquished.

Key stat

Bueckers scored in double figures for the 100th time in 111 games.

Up next

UConn is at Butler on Saturday. Seton Hall is at St. John’s on Sunday.