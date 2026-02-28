 Skip navigation
Olivia Olson’s 28 points help power No. 8 Michigan to an 87-69 win over No. 14 Maryland

  
Published February 28, 2026 05:46 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Olivia Olson scored 21 of her game-high 28 points in the first half, and No. 8 Michigan snapped No. 14 Maryland’s six-game winning streak with an 87-69 victory in the teams’ regular-season finale on Saturday.

Olson, who had a career-high 31 points in an overtime win over Ohio State on Wednesday, added eight rebounds and four assists. Syla Swords had 17 points for Michigan (24-5 overall, 15-3 Big Ten), which completed the program’s most successful regular season by leading nearly the entire game.

The Wolverines will be either the second or third seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament.

Mila Holloway had 12 points and six assists and Te’Yala Delfosse added 10 points.

Oluchi Okananwa’s 19 points topped Maryland (23-7, 11-7). Yarden Garzon added 14 points, while Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu and Addi Mack each scored 12.

Michigan finished the first half on an 11-2 run for a 46-31 halftime lead.

Olson began the run with a three-point play, then made a steal and a bounce pass to Holloway for a layup. Olson hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key, took a charge against Okananwa and completed the outburst with a 3-pointer from the wing.

Olson opened the second half with another 3-pointer, and the Wolverines maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Katelynn Flaherty Yates (2014-18), the Wolverines’ all-time leading scorer with 2,776 career points, had her No. 3 raised the rafters at halftime

Up next

Maryland: Will play in the second round of the conference tournament in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Michigan: Has a double bye in the conference tournament and will begin play in the quarterfinals on Friday.