Pingeton lands at Wisconsin less than a month after resigning from Missouri

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has hired Robin Pingeton as its women’s basketball coach three weeks after she finished her 15-season tenure at Missouri.

Pingeton takes over for Marisa Moseley, who stepped down after going 47-75 in four seasons. Wisconsin went 13-17 this year for its 14th consecutive losing season.

“She has accomplished so much as a coach and has produced winners both on the court and in the classroom,” athletic director Chris McIntosh said of Pingeton in a statement. “Robin has Midwest roots and coaching experience and she and her family will fit right into our local community as well as our state.”

Pingeton went 250-218 at Missouri and reached four straight NCAA Tournaments from 2016-19. Missouri won at least 22 games each of those seasons.

But the Tigers went a combined 79-99 over her last six seasons.

Pingeton announced Feb. 26 she would be resigning at the end of Missouri’s season. She coached Missouri for the rest of the year, as the Tigers finished 14-18 with a 75-55 loss to Mississippi State in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

“I learned a lot in almost 15 years in the Southeastern Conference, and I am ready to apply that in Madison while also evolving with the changing landscape in college athletics,” Pingeton said in a statement released by the university. “There is a rich tradition of athletics success at Wisconsin and I can’t wait to get started!”

Missouri has since hired former Tennessee coach Kellie Harper as Pingeton’s replacement.

Before going to Missouri in 2010, Pingeton coached Illinois State from 2003-10 and posted a 144-81 record. Illinois State made NCAA Tournament appearances in 2005 and 2008. The Redbirds also won three straight Missouri Valley Conference regular-season titles from 2008-10.

Pingeton also was a head coach for eight seasons at St. Ambrose. Her teams reached the NAIA tournament five of those years and reached the quarterfinals in 1996 and 2000.

She also worked as an assistant coach at Iowa State from 2000-03.

Pingeton now takes over a Wisconsin program that made its last NCAA Tournament appearance in 2010. The Badgers last avoided a losing season in 2010-11, when they went 16-15.