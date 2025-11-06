South Carolina and UConn to clash in next two seasons, starting with Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase

South Carolina and UConn are set to play each other the next two seasons.

The two women’s basketball powers first will play in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase at Mohegan Sun next November. The two teams will then play in the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2027, the schools announced.

The Gamecocks and Huskies have combined to win eight of the last 12 NCAA championships, including UConn’s victory over South Carolina last season.

The Huskies have won 11 of the 16 all-time meetings between the schools.

South Carolina also will play in the Ally Tipoff in 2026 against North Carolina and 2028 against N.C. State.

“We couldn’t be more excited to sign on to playing in the Ally Tipoff for the next three seasons,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “The Charlotte Sports Foundation and Ally know how to create great matchups and then roll out the red carpet for teams, and Charlotte is a tremendous basketball city that will welcome fans from every program and create an amazing atmosphere to play.”

The Gamecocks also will head to Paris next year to open the season against Maryland.