MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Latest signings, top players, and biggest offseason deals
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Ty Simpson
With a playoff spot in sight and LSU visiting, No. 4 Alabama looks to ‘finish it out’
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_bte_rams49ers_251106.jpg
Injuries piling up for 49ers as they host Rams
nbc_bte_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
Betting angles for Lions vs. Commanders in Week 10
nbc_csu_billsdolphins_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Bills vs. Dolphins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
South Carolina and UConn to clash in next two seasons, starting with Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase

  
Published November 6, 2025 11:59 AM
Auriemma hopes to challenge UConn 'bridge' players
October 30, 2025 10:00 PM
Geno Auriemma sits down to talk about his expectations for returning national title-winning players like Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd and how the transfer portal has changed college sports.

South Carolina and UConn are set to play each other the next two seasons.

The two women’s basketball powers first will play in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase at Mohegan Sun next November. The two teams will then play in the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2027, the schools announced.

The Gamecocks and Huskies have combined to win eight of the last 12 NCAA championships, including UConn’s victory over South Carolina last season.

The Huskies have won 11 of the 16 all-time meetings between the schools.

South Carolina also will play in the Ally Tipoff in 2026 against North Carolina and 2028 against N.C. State.

“We couldn’t be more excited to sign on to playing in the Ally Tipoff for the next three seasons,” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said. “The Charlotte Sports Foundation and Ally know how to create great matchups and then roll out the red carpet for teams, and Charlotte is a tremendous basketball city that will welcome fans from every program and create an amazing atmosphere to play.”

The Gamecocks also will head to Paris next year to open the season against Maryland.