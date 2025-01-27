 Skip navigation
South Carolina’s arena DJ suspended 1 game for playing song by Flau’Jae Johnson’s late father

  
Published January 27, 2025 10:45 AM
Flau’Jae Johnson

LSU player Flau’Jae Johnson is interviewed during SEC Media Day at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News/Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina athletic department announced that the women’s basketball team’s arena DJ has been suspended for one game for the choice of music played at the end of the Gamecocks’ win over LSU.

The DJ, who goes by the stage name DJ T.O., played the song “Cut Friends” by Camouflage. The artist, whose real name was Jason Johnson, was the father of LSU player Flau’Jae Johnson. He was murdered in 2003, about six months before Flau’Jae was born.

No. 2 South Carolina beat No. 5 LSU 66-56 for the Tigers’ first loss.

Flau’jae Johnson posted on X a picture from the DJ’s Instagram account that referenced the song. She added the message, “I’ll take my L on the chin, but this just nasty behavior. Nun funny bout that”

The South Carolina athletic department wrote on X that the DJ’s actions were disrespectful to the LSU program and fans and that conference rivalries and passionate fan bases should enhance sports and not be used to target individual players.

“We regret that it came to that in our venue after a game that saw both teams capture the level of national attention that women’s basketball has earned, and we apologize to Flau’Jae, her family and LSU,” the athletic department said.