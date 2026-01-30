Southern California women beat No. 8 Iowa, snapping Hawkeyes’ eight-game winning streak

LOS ANGELES — Kara Dunn had 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Southern California defeated No. 8 Iowa 81-69 on Thursday night, snapping the Hawkeyes’ eight-game winning streak and handing them their first Big Ten loss of the season.

Jazzy Davidson added 21 points and eight assists, and Londynn Jones had 17 points for USC (12-9, 4-6 Big Ten). It was just the Trojans’ fourth win over a ranked opponent this season in eight such games. They had lost two in a row overall and six of seven previously.

Journey Houston had 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench for Iowa (18-3, 9-1), which last lost against No. 1 UConn on Dec. 20. The Hawkeyes never led against the Trojans.

USC led by 18 points in the second quarter before Taylor Stremlow hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut Iowa’s deficit to 43-37 at halftime. The Trojans outscored the Hawkeyes 28-13 in the first quarter, closing with a 16-3 run, including 13 straight points. Dunn had nine points in the spurt.

USC dominated the third after Iowa got within three on Houston’s layup off Stremlow’s steal and behind-the-back pass. From there, the Trojans ended the period on an 18-2 run to go into the fourth ahead, 70-51. They ran off 11 straight points, getting two 3-pointers from Jones and eight points by Kennedy Smith.

Davidson’s 3-pointer opened the fourth and gave USC its largest lead of 22 points.

USC starting forward Vivian Iwuchukwu went down on the baseline with 7:50 remaining in the game. She was helped to the locker room after hardly being able to put any weight on her leg.

Iowa freshman Addie Deal, who is from nearby Irvine, California, made her first career start. She went scoreless on 0-of-2 shooting, with three rebounds and three turnovers in 17 minutes.

Up next

Iowa: Visits No. 2 UCLA on Sunday.

USC: Hosts Rutgers on Sunday.