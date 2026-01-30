 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Player Headshots 2025-2026
Justin Rose sets Torrey Pines pace with 62 as Brooks Koepka makes PGA Tour return with 73
Indiana Michigan raw 290126.jpg
Olivia Olson scores season-high 27 points to help No. 9 Michigan beat struggling Indiana 95-67
NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Northwestern
Martinelli scores 34, Singleton has double-double as Northwestern downs Penn State 94-73

Top Clips

HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss
nbc_cbb_psunwestern_260129.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern holds off Penn State
nbc_nba_maxeyembiid_260129.jpg
HLs: Maxey, Embiid score 77 in narrow 76ers win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Player Headshots 2025-2026
Justin Rose sets Torrey Pines pace with 62 as Brooks Koepka makes PGA Tour return with 73
Indiana Michigan raw 290126.jpg
Olivia Olson scores season-high 27 points to help No. 9 Michigan beat struggling Indiana 95-67
NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Northwestern
Martinelli scores 34, Singleton has double-double as Northwestern downs Penn State 94-73

Top Clips

HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss
nbc_cbb_psunwestern_260129.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern holds off Penn State
nbc_nba_maxeyembiid_260129.jpg
HLs: Maxey, Embiid score 77 in narrow 76ers win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Southern California women beat No. 8 Iowa, snapping Hawkeyes’ eight-game winning streak

  
Published January 30, 2026 12:20 AM

LOS ANGELES — Kara Dunn had 25 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Southern California defeated No. 8 Iowa 81-69 on Thursday night, snapping the Hawkeyes’ eight-game winning streak and handing them their first Big Ten loss of the season.

Jazzy Davidson added 21 points and eight assists, and Londynn Jones had 17 points for USC (12-9, 4-6 Big Ten). It was just the Trojans’ fourth win over a ranked opponent this season in eight such games. They had lost two in a row overall and six of seven previously.

Journey Houston had 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench for Iowa (18-3, 9-1), which last lost against No. 1 UConn on Dec. 20. The Hawkeyes never led against the Trojans.

USC led by 18 points in the second quarter before Taylor Stremlow hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut Iowa’s deficit to 43-37 at halftime. The Trojans outscored the Hawkeyes 28-13 in the first quarter, closing with a 16-3 run, including 13 straight points. Dunn had nine points in the spurt.

USC dominated the third after Iowa got within three on Houston’s layup off Stremlow’s steal and behind-the-back pass. From there, the Trojans ended the period on an 18-2 run to go into the fourth ahead, 70-51. They ran off 11 straight points, getting two 3-pointers from Jones and eight points by Kennedy Smith.

Davidson’s 3-pointer opened the fourth and gave USC its largest lead of 22 points.

USC starting forward Vivian Iwuchukwu went down on the baseline with 7:50 remaining in the game. She was helped to the locker room after hardly being able to put any weight on her leg.

Iowa freshman Addie Deal, who is from nearby Irvine, California, made her first career start. She went scoreless on 0-of-2 shooting, with three rebounds and three turnovers in 17 minutes.

Up next

Iowa: Visits No. 2 UCLA on Sunday.

USC: Hosts Rutgers on Sunday.