Suarez, Walton lead George Mason women past Saint Joseph’s 73-58 for first NCAA Tournament bid

  
Published March 9, 2025 08:03 PM

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Paula Suarez scored 23 points, Zahirah Walton added 19, and second-seeded George Mason advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time, defeating No. 4-seed Saint Joseph’s 73-58 in the title game of the Atlantic 10 Tournament on Sunday.

Nalani Kaysia converted a three-point play and followed with a 3-pointer and two free throws in a 14-0 run to finish the third quarter, giving George Mason a 53-39 lead heading to the final 10 minutes. After scoring 27 points on 37% shooting in the first half, George Mason scored 26 points and made 10 of 11 shots in the third quarter.

The Patriots extended their lead to 19 points early in the final period before the Hawks’ Mackenzie Smith hit two 3-pointers and a layup to get within 60-49. Later in the quarter, the Hawks scored eight consecutive points to get within 64-58 but George Mason sealed the win with nine free throws in the final 1:17.

Kaysia had 11 points and eight rebounds and Kennedy Harris scored 11 points for George Mason (27-5). Walton had eight rebounds.

Smith led Saint Joseph’s (23-9) with 19 points, Laura Ziegler had 18 points and seven assists, and Talya Brugler scored 10 points.

Bubble watch

Saint Joseph’s defeated top-seeded Richmond 50-49 in the semifinals and with George Mason’s unexpected championship, the Atlantic 10 appears likely to get two bids to the NCAA Tournament, possibly taking a bid from a major conference team.