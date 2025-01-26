 Skip navigation
Ta’Niya Latson scores at buzzer to send Florida State women past No. 13 North Carolina 86-84

  
Published January 26, 2025 05:56 PM
NCAA Womens Basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis Championship-Indiana vs North Carolina

Nov 25, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Alyssa Ustby (1) dribbles during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kevin Jairaj/Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Ta’niya Latson scored at the buzzer and finished with 25 points as Florida State continued to dominate North Carolina on its home floor with an 86-84 victory over the 13th-ranked Tar Heels on Sunday.

Latson, who leads the nation with a 26.6 scoring average, sank 10 of 22 shots and 5 of 6 free throws. She added eight assists for the Seminoles (16-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have not lost in Chapel Hill since 2015.

Sydney Bowles scored 18 on six 3-pointers in nine attempts for Florida State. Makayla Timpson totaled 15 points and eight rebounds. Timpson, the nation’s second-leading shot blocker, had three to reach her per-game average. Malea Williams scored nine with 11 rebounds.

Maria Gakdeng had 21 points to lead the Tar Heels (18-4, 6-3), who saw a five-game win streak end. Alyssa Ustby had 14 points and 10 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season. Reniya Kelly added 16 points and six rebounds. Lanie Grant had 13 points and Lexi Donarski scored 12.

Florida State took a 65-62 lead into the fourth quarter, but Gakdeng scored the first eight points for North Carolina and Donarski followed with a 3-pointer to give the Tar Heels a 73-69 lead with 6:53 remaining. Williams had baskets on both ends of a Bowles’ 3-pointer and Florida State led 78-76 lead with 2:54 left.

Gakdeng’s layup put the Tar Heels up 82-81 with 18 seconds left. Bowles buried her final 3-pointer, but Kelly tied it on a layup with four seconds left.

There were 16 lead changes and four ties through the first three quarters.

North Carolina travels to play No. 22 California on Thursday. when Florida State travels to play Boston College.