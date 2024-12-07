 Skip navigation
UCLA transfer guard Charlisse Leger-Walker takes medical redshirt and will return for 2025-26 season

  
December 6, 2024
Washington State v USC Women's Basketball

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Washington State Cougars guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) dribbles the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the second half of an NCAA college women’s basketball game against the Southern California Trojans on January 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. USC defeated WSU 70-62. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA transfer guard Charlisse Leger-Walker will sit out the rest of this season for the top-ranked Bruins while continuing to recover from a torn ACL she sustained in January.

Leger-Walker will use a medical redshirt and return for the 2025-26 season, coach Cori Close said Friday.

The graduate student tore her ACL on Jan. 28 against UCLA while playing for her former team, Washington State. She missed the final month and a half of last season, but was named to the All-Pac-12 team.

“I had hoped I would be competing with the Bruins this season, but I’ve decided I need more time to get back,” Leger-Walker said. “I am looking forward to getting fully healthy, training at an elite level, and coming back to the court next year.”