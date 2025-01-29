UCLA’s Lauren Betts is AP women’s basketball player of the week

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIS World Cup Nordic Combined Men Schonach Individual Gundersen HS100/10km
Jarl Magnus Riiber, Nordic combined king, the latest Norway star to retire before Winter Olympics
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025: Tee times, pairings for Round 1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025: Tee times, pairings for Round 2

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteheatmagic_250128.jpg
How Butler situation impacts NBA trade deadline
nbc_cbb_minnmichstate_250128.jpg
Highlights: Michigan State stonewalls Minnesota
nbc_cbb_providence_pierreintv_250128.jpg
Pierre: Friars ‘came together’ to beat Seton Hall

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

FIS World Cup Nordic Combined Men Schonach Individual Gundersen HS100/10km
Jarl Magnus Riiber, Nordic combined king, the latest Norway star to retire before Winter Olympics
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025: Tee times, pairings for Round 1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025: Tee times, pairings for Round 2

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteheatmagic_250128.jpg
How Butler situation impacts NBA trade deadline
nbc_cbb_minnmichstate_250128.jpg
Highlights: Michigan State stonewalls Minnesota
nbc_cbb_providence_pierreintv_250128.jpg
Pierre: Friars ‘came together’ to beat Seton Hall

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

UCLA’s Lauren Betts is AP women’s basketball player of the week

  
Published January 28, 2025 09:04 PM

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 12 of the season:

Lauren Betts, UCLA

The junior center averaged 27.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and six blocks to help top-ranked UCLA beat Baylor, Rutgers and Maryland last week. She had a school record nine blocks at the inaugural Coretta Scott King Classic against the Bears. She followed that up with a career-high 33 points, making 14 of her 15 field goal attempts against then-No. 8 Maryland on Sunday. Her 18 blocks on the three-game East Coast trip were the most ever by a Bruins player in such a span.

Runner-Up

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt. The Commodores guard set a program record for most points scored by a freshman in a road contest when she had 33 in a win over then-No. 19 Alabama on Sunday. She has scored 20 or more points in seven straight games. She averaged 28.5 points in the two wins last week while shooting 52.9% from the field and 50% from behind the 3-point line.

Honorable Mention

Gianna Kneepkens, Utah; Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State; Sarah Strong, UConn.

Keep an eye on

Murray State forward Katelyn Young averaged 29 points, eight rebounds and made 22 of her 30 field goal attempts to help the Racers beat Indiana State and Evansville. She also moved into the top 50 all-time Division I NCAA scoring list with 2,660 points. It’s the most active points in men’s and women’s Division I basketball.