UConn’s Bueckers, UCLA’s Betts and Booker of Texas among women’s John R. Wooden Award finalists

  
Published April 2, 2025 11:33 AM

LOS ANGELES — Paige Bueckers of UConn is one of five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award that goes to the nation’s outstanding women’s college basketball player.

The other finalists are Lauren Betts of UCLA, Madison Booker of Texas, Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame and JuJu Watkins of Southern California.

Bueckers, Betts and Booker will lead their teams at the Final Four in Tampa, Florida.

Watkins suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the Trojans’ second-round NCAA Tournament win over Mississippi State.

“Thank you all for the incredible love and support. Seeing all your messages and kind words has meant the world to me, y’all have given me so much hope,” Watkins posted on Instagram after the Trojans lost to Bueckers and UConn in the Elite Eight.

“Right now, my heart is with my teammates — I wish I could have been out there battling, but I couldn’t be prouder of the fight we’ve fought together.”

The Wooden Award winner will be honored April 11 at the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Voting was done by sportswriters and sportscasters nationwide.

Also named to the Wooden All-America team were: Georgia Amoore of Kentucky, Ta’Niya Latson of Florida State, Oliva Miles of Notre Dame, Aneesah Morrow of LSU and Hailey Van Lith of TCU.