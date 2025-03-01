 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at St. John
Luis scores 21 as No. 7 St. John's beats Seton Hall 71-61 to clinch first Big East title since 1985
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Penn State
No. 16 Maryland beats Penn State 68-64 to inch closer to double bye in Big Ten tourney
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250
COTA Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch rallies to win

oly_as_snowshow_shiffrinfullintvv2_250227.jpg
Shiffrin discusses win 100 after road to recovery
nbc_cbb_joes_ford_250301.jpg
Highlights: Brown, St. Joseph's take down Fordham
nbc_nfl_combine_tylerbooker_250301.jpg
Alabama's Booker: Playing with Milroe was special

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at St. John
Luis scores 21 as No. 7 St. John’s beats Seton Hall 71-61 to clinch first Big East title since 1985
NCAA Basketball: Maryland at Penn State
No. 16 Maryland beats Penn State 68-64 to inch closer to double bye in Big Ten tourney
NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250
COTA Xfinity results: Connor Zilisch rallies to win

oly_as_snowshow_shiffrinfullintvv2_250227.jpg
Shiffrin discusses win 100 after road to recovery
nbc_cbb_joes_ford_250301.jpg
Highlights: Brown, St. Joseph’s take down Fordham
nbc_nfl_combine_tylerbooker_250301.jpg
Alabama’s Booker: Playing with Milroe was special

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
VanSlooten sparks fourth-quarter surge to lift No. 23 Michigan State women past Minnesota

  
Published March 1, 2025 05:55 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Grace VanSlooten scored 15 points and led a fourth-quarter charge that lifted No. 23 Michigan State to a 73-58 win over Minnesota on Saturday as both teams ended the regular season.

The Spartans secured a first-round bye in the Big Ten Conference tournament that begins Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Golden Gophers will play on the first day with the opponent determined on Sunday when the regular season concludes.

Minnesota scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter, taking a 50-46 lead on a 3-pointer by Grace Grocholski. Shortly after that six different players scored in a 13-0 run with VanSlooten’s jumper making it 61-52. That started a string of seven-straight VanSlooten points for MIchigan State.

Minnesota went almost eight minutes between field goals, missing seven straight, and finished the quarter 4 of 15. Michigan State was 9 of 12.

Julia Ayrault, who tied the school record with 136 games played, and Ines Sotelo both had 13 points for the Spartans (21-8, 11-7). Jaddan Simmons added 11 points and Nyla Hampton had 10.

Grocholski had 26 points for Minnesota (20-10, 8-10). Tori McKinney added 17 points and Amaya Battle had 11.

Both teams had a pair of 9-0 runs in the first half. That gave Minnesota a 14-11 lead in the last minute of the first quarter and the Spartans a 23-16 lead early in the second.

Both teams closed the half ice cold, combining to miss their last 13 shots in four minutes. Michigan State had a 25-24 lead at the break.