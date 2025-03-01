VanSlooten sparks fourth-quarter surge to lift No. 23 Michigan State women past Minnesota

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Grace VanSlooten scored 15 points and led a fourth-quarter charge that lifted No. 23 Michigan State to a 73-58 win over Minnesota on Saturday as both teams ended the regular season.

The Spartans secured a first-round bye in the Big Ten Conference tournament that begins Wednesday in Indianapolis. The Golden Gophers will play on the first day with the opponent determined on Sunday when the regular season concludes.

Minnesota scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter, taking a 50-46 lead on a 3-pointer by Grace Grocholski. Shortly after that six different players scored in a 13-0 run with VanSlooten’s jumper making it 61-52. That started a string of seven-straight VanSlooten points for MIchigan State.

Minnesota went almost eight minutes between field goals, missing seven straight, and finished the quarter 4 of 15. Michigan State was 9 of 12.

Julia Ayrault, who tied the school record with 136 games played, and Ines Sotelo both had 13 points for the Spartans (21-8, 11-7). Jaddan Simmons added 11 points and Nyla Hampton had 10.

Grocholski had 26 points for Minnesota (20-10, 8-10). Tori McKinney added 17 points and Amaya Battle had 11.

Both teams had a pair of 9-0 runs in the first half. That gave Minnesota a 14-11 lead in the last minute of the first quarter and the Spartans a 23-16 lead early in the second.

Both teams closed the half ice cold, combining to miss their last 13 shots in four minutes. Michigan State had a 25-24 lead at the break.