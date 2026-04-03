What Women’s March Madness games are on today? Schedule, TV, tipoff times for Final Four of NCAA tournament

The top four teams in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will meet to decide the championship this weekend in Phoenix, Arizona, with the Final Four on Friday, April 3 and the championship on Sunday, April 5.

This marks the first time since 2018 that all four No. 1 seeds have reached the Final Four. UConn (38-0) has been the No. 1 team in the Associated Press’ poll since winning the championship last season. The next three spots have belonged to South Carolina (35-3), UCLA (35-1) and Texas (35-3).

South Carolina and UConn will meet in Friday’s first game, and it’s Texas vs. UCLA in the nightcap.

After a tournament that has produced an average margin of victory of 20.8 points through 64 games, there’s hope the next three games will be highly competitive.

Please see below for more information on the conclusion of Women’s March Madness:

What Women’s March Madness games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Friday, April 3 - Final Four at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona

(1) South Carolina vs. (1) UConn, 7 p.m., ESPN

(1) Texas vs. (1) UCLA, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, April 5 - Championship

Final Four winners, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Where can I watch Women’s March Madness games?

The Women’s Final Four games will be on ESPN, and the championship game will be on ABC.

