 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 07 Arlington Kevin Moranz closeup.JPG
A direct message led to partnership between Kevin Moranz and Champion Tool Storage
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round One
Jake Knapp torches PGA National with opening 59 at Cognizant Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_knappreax_250227.jpg
PGA Tour players react to Knapp’s 59 at Cognizant
nbc_csu_acarternosurgeryv3_250227.jpg
Carter will not require surgery on foot
nbc_golf_cognizantrd1_250227.jpg
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 07 Arlington Kevin Moranz closeup.JPG
A direct message led to partnership between Kevin Moranz and Champion Tool Storage
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round One
Jake Knapp torches PGA National with opening 59 at Cognizant Classic

Top Clips

nbc_golf_knappreax_250227.jpg
PGA Tour players react to Knapp’s 59 at Cognizant
nbc_csu_acarternosurgeryv3_250227.jpg
Carter will not require surgery on foot
nbc_golf_cognizantrd1_250227.jpg
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Chris Sale

  
Published February 27, 2025 06:54 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Chris SaleATL - SP
Throws: LAge: 35Mixed 5x5: $18 | NL 5x5: $23
2024: Started: 29 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $9 | 2027: $2
Outlook: 14 years into his big-league career, Sale got his Cy Young Award when it was least expected. The left-hander received votes every year from 2012-18, but he entered last season having made 56 starts with a 4.16 ERA in the five years since that streak ended. Acquired from the Red Sox for Vaughn Grissom, Sale started 29 times for the Braves and won a career-high 18 games while leading the majors in ERA and the NL in strikeouts. Unfortunately, things did not go as hoped in the end. Due to a back problem, he made his final start on Sept. 19, though the Braves didn’t let on that anything was wrong until about 30 minutes before he was supposed to start the Game 162 clincher. He was scratched then and didn’t take part in the Wild Card loss to the Padres. Whether 2024 was a last hurrah for Sale or the beginning of a late-career renaissance remains to be seen. The soon-to-be 36-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020, missed much of 2022 with a ribcage stress fracture, a broken finger and a broken non-pitching wrist and then sat out two months with a stress reaction in his shoulder in 2023. Somehow, his stuff is just as good as ever; his 94.8 mph average fastball velocity last season edged out his previous career high. The quality should stick around, but the quantity will likely take a hit.
chrissale.jpg

Mentions
Sale_Chris.jpg Chris Sale Atlanta Braves Primary Logo Atlanta Braves