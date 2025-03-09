 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal-Courier
Minnesota at Rutgers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks World Cup podiums record
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Cristopher Sánchez

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nevilleintv_250309.jpg
Neville: Manchester United ‘are in trouble’
nbc_pl_ornsteinmun_250309.jpg
Ornstein: Man United promote Vivell
nbc_pl_ornsteinars_250309.jpg
Arsenal finalizing Berta as new sporting director

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Journal-Courier
Minnesota at Rutgers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks World Cup podiums record
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Cristopher Sánchez

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nevilleintv_250309.jpg
Neville: Manchester United ‘are in trouble’
nbc_pl_ornsteinmun_250309.jpg
Ornstein: Man United promote Vivell
nbc_pl_ornsteinars_250309.jpg
Arsenal finalizing Berta as new sporting director

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Christian Encarnacion-Strand

  
Published March 9, 2025 09:59 AM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Christian Encarnacion-StrandCIN - 1B
Bats: RAge: 25Mixed 5x5: $3 | NL 5x5: $10
2024: 1B:29Mixed 2026: $8 | 2027: $9
Outlook: Encarnacion-Strand played just 29 games in 2024 before fracturing his right hand after being hit by a pitch. The 25-year-old tried to heal without surgery but eventually went under the knife at the end of June. As a result, it’s hard to evaluate Encarncion-Strand’s 2024 season. He did struggle in his 29 games, but it’s a small sample size and his contact rates and swinging strike rates were similar to what we saw in 2023 when he hit .270/.328/.477 with 13 home runs in 63 MLB games. Encarnacion-Strand has tremendous power potential in his home ballpark, even if he’s more of a .250 hitter given his contact profile. He’ll head into spring training with a chance to claim the starting first base job again. It’s a crowded situation in the Reds’ infield, but with Spencer Steer (shoulder) likely to begin the season on the injured list, CES has a chance to make his mark.
CES.jpg

Mentions
Encaracion-Strand_Christian (1).jpg Christian Encarnacion-Strand Cincinnati Reds Primary Logo Cincinnati Reds