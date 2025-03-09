2025 Fantasy Preview: Christian Encarnacion-Strand

Outlook: Encarnacion-Strand played just 29 games in 2024 before fracturing his right hand after being hit by a pitch. The 25-year-old tried to heal without surgery but eventually went under the knife at the end of June. As a result, it’s hard to evaluate Encarncion-Strand’s 2024 season. He did struggle in his 29 games, but it’s a small sample size and his contact rates and swinging strike rates were similar to what we saw in 2023 when he hit .270/.328/.477 with 13 home runs in 63 MLB games. Encarnacion-Strand has tremendous power potential in his home ballpark, even if he’s more of a .250 hitter given his contact profile. He’ll head into spring training with a chance to claim the starting first base job again. It’s a crowded situation in the Reds’ infield, but with Spencer Steer (shoulder) likely to begin the season on the injured list, CES has a chance to make his mark.