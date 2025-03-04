2025 Fantasy Preview: David Bednar

Outlook: The MLB leader in save percentage in 2023, Bednar suffered through a miserable 2024. Within just the first two weeks, he matched his 2023 total of three blown saves in a mere 38 fewer chances. He turned things around for a spell in May and amassed a 2.11 ERA and 11 saves in 22 appearances through mid-June, when he suffered a strained oblique. He missed only three weeks, but he was never any good after returning, and the Pirates finally lifted him from the closer’s role after he took his seventh blown save on Aug. 28. He went on to post a 3.38 ERA as a setup man in September, but it came with a 9/10 K/BB ratio in 10 2/3 innings. Bednar’s velocity was better than ever last season, but even as he worked at 95-99 mph, his fastball was less effective than usual. The splitter that was key to his emergence as a top closer in 2022 also let him down for a second straight season, causing him to use it less than he used to. On the plus side, Stuff models continue to rate both pitches highly. The Pirates have every intention of returning him to the closer’s role this season, and he seems like a prime rebound candidate.