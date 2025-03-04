 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tanner Scott

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_davanteadams_250304.jpg
Adams could land on the Saints or Chiefs
nbc_roto_giantspick_250304.jpg
Giants reportedly eyeing trade up to No. 1 pick
roczen_with_fans.jpg
Supercross 2025: Daytona biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tanner Scott

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_davanteadams_250304.jpg
Adams could land on the Saints or Chiefs
nbc_roto_giantspick_250304.jpg
Giants reportedly eyeing trade up to No. 1 pick
roczen_with_fans.jpg
Supercross 2025: Daytona biggest moments

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: David Bednar

  
Published March 4, 2025 04:55 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

David BednarPIT - RP
Throws: RAge: 30Mixed 5x5: $7 | NL 5x5: $12
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 62Mixed 2026: $6 | 2027: $2
Outlook: The MLB leader in save percentage in 2023, Bednar suffered through a miserable 2024. Within just the first two weeks, he matched his 2023 total of three blown saves in a mere 38 fewer chances. He turned things around for a spell in May and amassed a 2.11 ERA and 11 saves in 22 appearances through mid-June, when he suffered a strained oblique. He missed only three weeks, but he was never any good after returning, and the Pirates finally lifted him from the closer’s role after he took his seventh blown save on Aug. 28. He went on to post a 3.38 ERA as a setup man in September, but it came with a 9/10 K/BB ratio in 10 2/3 innings. Bednar’s velocity was better than ever last season, but even as he worked at 95-99 mph, his fastball was less effective than usual. The splitter that was key to his emergence as a top closer in 2022 also let him down for a second straight season, causing him to use it less than he used to. On the plus side, Stuff models continue to rate both pitches highly. The Pirates have every intention of returning him to the closer’s role this season, and he seems like a prime rebound candidate.
DavidBednar.jpg

Mentions
David-Bednar.jpg David Bednar Pittsburgh Pirates Primary Logo Pittsburgh Pirates