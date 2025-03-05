2025 Fantasy Preview: Devin Williams

Outlook: Concerns about Williams’ arm have persisted ever since he debuted with his wicked changeup, but aside from one brief absence in 2021, that’s never been a problem. That he missed nearly two-thirds of last season was the result of a stress fracture in his back. Fortunately, things healed up nicely, and he was his usual self after returning, converting all but one of his 15 save chances. He did stumble in the postseason, giving up four runs in the decisive Wild Card game against the Mets to end the Brewers’ hopes. He was then traded to the Yankees in December, though that surely had much less to do with his finish than it did the Brewers not wanting to pay top dollar for a closer. Williams might allow an extra homer or two in the Bronx, but he just doesn’t give up many well-hit flyballs; his 4.6% barrel rate since he debuted is 10th lowest among the 388 pitchers to throw 200 innings since 2019. He’ll likely continue to excel.