 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves
2025 Fantasy Preview: Raisel Iglesias
Clemson v Auburn
No. 11 Clemson at Boston College Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
MLB: Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Mason Miller

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfssaquon_250305.jpg
Barkley a top-three fantasy option ‘at worst’
nbc_roto_garcia_250305.jpg
Rangers’ Garcia can be a 25-20 player in 2025
nbc_roto_rbssasaki_250305.jpg
Sasaki’s ADP to soar after electric Dodgers debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves
2025 Fantasy Preview: Raisel Iglesias
Clemson v Auburn
No. 11 Clemson at Boston College Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
MLB: Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Mason Miller

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfssaquon_250305.jpg
Barkley a top-three fantasy option ‘at worst’
nbc_roto_garcia_250305.jpg
Rangers’ Garcia can be a 25-20 player in 2025
nbc_roto_rbssasaki_250305.jpg
Sasaki’s ADP to soar after electric Dodgers debut

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Devin Williams

  
Published March 5, 2025 03:08 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Devin WilliamsNYY - RP
Throws: RAge: 30Mixed 5x5: $13 | AL 5x5: $19
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 22Mixed 2026: $13 | 2027: $12
Outlook: Concerns about Williams’ arm have persisted ever since he debuted with his wicked changeup, but aside from one brief absence in 2021, that’s never been a problem. That he missed nearly two-thirds of last season was the result of a stress fracture in his back. Fortunately, things healed up nicely, and he was his usual self after returning, converting all but one of his 15 save chances. He did stumble in the postseason, giving up four runs in the decisive Wild Card game against the Mets to end the Brewers’ hopes. He was then traded to the Yankees in December, though that surely had much less to do with his finish than it did the Brewers not wanting to pay top dollar for a closer. Williams might allow an extra homer or two in the Bronx, but he just doesn’t give up many well-hit flyballs; his 4.6% barrel rate since he debuted is 10th lowest among the 388 pitchers to throw 200 innings since 2019. He’ll likely continue to excel.
DevinWilliams.jpg

Mentions
New York Yankees Primary Logo New York Yankees Williams_Devin.jpg Devin Williams