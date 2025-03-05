2025 Fantasy Preview: Félix Bautista

Outlook: Bautista entered last spring hoping to pull off an end-of-year return from Tommy John surgery the previous Oct. 10, but that didn’t last long. In February, he required a followup surgery repositioning his ulnar nerve and removing debris. That procedure added some concern about his status for 2025. Bautista, though, resumed throwing off a mound in August and still figures to be ready to go this season. Bautista overwhelmed hitters with a 98-101 mph fastball and high-80s slider in his first two big-league seasons, emerging as the league’s most dominant reliever in 2023. If he seems to have that back in March, he should be viewed as a top-five fantasy RP. Right now, he’s ranked closer to 10th.