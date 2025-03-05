 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Raisel Iglesias
2025 Fantasy Preview: Raisel Iglesias
Clemson v Auburn
No. 11 Clemson at Boston College Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
2025 Fantasy Preview: Mason Miller
2025 Fantasy Preview: Mason Miller

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfssaquon_250305.jpg
Barkley a top-three fantasy option ‘at worst’
nbc_roto_altuve_250305.jpg
Altuve’s OF eligibility boosts his fantasy value
nbc_roto_garcia_250305.jpg
Rangers’ Garcia can be a 25-20 player in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

2025 Fantasy Preview: Raisel Iglesias
2025 Fantasy Preview: Raisel Iglesias
Clemson v Auburn
No. 11 Clemson at Boston College Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
2025 Fantasy Preview: Mason Miller
2025 Fantasy Preview: Mason Miller

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfssaquon_250305.jpg
Barkley a top-three fantasy option ‘at worst’
nbc_roto_altuve_250305.jpg
Altuve’s OF eligibility boosts his fantasy value
nbc_roto_garcia_250305.jpg
Rangers’ Garcia can be a 25-20 player in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Félix Bautista

  
Published March 5, 2025 02:56 PM
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers
Félix BautistaBAL - RP
Throws: RAge: 29Mixed 5x5: $10 | AL 5x5: $15
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $17 | 2027: $16
Outlook: Bautista entered last spring hoping to pull off an end-of-year return from Tommy John surgery the previous Oct. 10, but that didn’t last long. In February, he required a followup surgery repositioning his ulnar nerve and removing debris. That procedure added some concern about his status for 2025. Bautista, though, resumed throwing off a mound in August and still figures to be ready to go this season. Bautista overwhelmed hitters with a 98-101 mph fastball and high-80s slider in his first two big-league seasons, emerging as the league’s most dominant reliever in 2023. If he seems to have that back in March, he should be viewed as a top-five fantasy RP. Right now, he’s ranked closer to 10th.
Mentions
