2025 Fantasy Preview: Francisco Lindor

  
Published February 25, 2025 06:29 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Francisco LindorNYM - SS
Bats: BAge: 31Mixed 5x5: $30 | NL 5x5: $29
2024: SS:151Mixed 2026: $26 | 2027: $21
Outlook: Lindor washed away a .195/.268/.362 slash line through May 17 last year – the day before he was installed as the Mets’ leadoff hitter – to finish the season second in National League MVP voting behind Shohei Ohtani. It’s a marvel he was still able to turn in the same gaudy stat line we’ve grown used to despite that awful start. He would’ve had his second straight 30-30 season too if not for a late season back injury that knocked him out of play for two weeks. Most impressively, his 137 wRC+ was the highest mark of his entire career. Maybe that will finally end the rallying cry of his few detractors that he “had his best years with Cleveland.” Simply put, Lindor is one of the most stable players in real-life baseball and fantasy alike. He strives to play 162 games every year, will hit atop one of baseball’s best lineups (likely directly ahead of Juan Soto), and should wind up right around both 30 home runs and stolen bases. His ceiling and the floor are remarkably close together for a player that’s a borderline first-round pick.
lindor.jpg

