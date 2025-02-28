 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: George Kirby

  
Published February 28, 2025 10:13 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

George KirbySEA - SP
Throws: RAge: 27Mixed 5x5: $30 | AL 5x5: $30
2024: Started: 33 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $31 | 2027: $30
Outlook: With T-Mobile Park providing so much aid to his numbers, perhaps Kirby doesn’t know he’s supposed to be trying to get better. He was content to keep pounding the strike zone last season, and while it led to another brilliant walk rate, he actually led the AL in hits allowed. His 3.53 ERA seems quite good, but with T-Mobile doing its thing and run scoring down across the league, it rated as just a 104 ERA+. Obviously, none of this is to say Kirby is bad. He’s led the majors in K:BB ratio in back-to-back seasons, and he’s seventh in the majors in innings pitched over those two years. It just feels like he should be an ace by now, what with his top-notch command of an array of pitches that all feature plus velocity and ample movement. Maybe this will be the year, but it seems like someone will need to challenge him first.
georgekirby.jpg

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

