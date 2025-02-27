 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jackson Chourio

  
Published February 27, 2025 04:06 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Jackson ChourioMIL - OF
Bats: RAge: 20Mixed 5x5: $35 | NL 5x5: $32
2024: LF:91 RF:63Mixed 2026: $38 | 2027: $39
Outlook: Playing his entire debut season as a 20-year-old, Chourio was everything the Brewers could have hoped for and then some. His final season numbers paint the picture of a dynamic young player who was solid across the board. However, digging into his game log shows a moment in mid-June where things seemed to click. He had a three month, supernova streak where he was on a 30-30-100-100 pace with a .317 batting average over nearly 70 games. Of course, we can’t project his sophomore season to be an extrapolation of his best stretch as a rookie, but he showed all the signs of a budding superstar and his near first-round price means he’s being viewed as such.
