2025 Fantasy Preview: Jackson Chourio

Outlook: Playing his entire debut season as a 20-year-old, Chourio was everything the Brewers could have hoped for and then some. His final season numbers paint the picture of a dynamic young player who was solid across the board. However, digging into his game log shows a moment in mid-June where things seemed to click. He had a three month, supernova streak where he was on a 30-30-100-100 pace with a .317 batting average over nearly 70 games. Of course, we can’t project his sophomore season to be an extrapolation of his best stretch as a rookie, but he showed all the signs of a budding superstar and his near first-round price means he’s being viewed as such.