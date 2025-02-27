 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Julio Rodríguez

  
Published February 27, 2025 04:18 PM
Julio RodríguezSEA - OF
Bats: RAge: 24Mixed 5x5: $38 | AL 5x5: $37
2024: CF:131Mixed 2026: $39 | 2027: $40
Outlook: If there’s a compelling explanation for Rodríguez’s prolonged struggles last season, we’re still frantically searching for it. It’s impossible to classify last year’s 20-homer, 24-steal campaign as a colossal failure, but it was certainly underwhelming on the heels of his once-in-a-generation exploits the prior two years. Entering his age-24 season, we’re willing to give Rodríguez a mulligan especially since his underlying batted ball metrics remain firmly intact. It’s true that Rodríguez altered his swing and mindset last offseason, which may have attributed to his unexpected struggles, especially against premium velocity. If he can revert to his previous offensive approach that placed a greater emphasis on pulling the ball with authority, it’s easy to envision him returning to form as a five-category fantasy monster. Fantasy managers shouldn’t dismiss last season’s dip as a complete fluke, but we’re confident Rodríguez possesses the talent and mindset to figure it out.
