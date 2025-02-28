 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_rbsbptichers1to12_250224.jpg
2025 Fantasy Preview: Garrett Crochet
MLB: Houston Astros-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Framber Valdez
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs
2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan

Top Clips

nbc_pft_goldenintv_250228.jpg
Golden has proved he can play at ‘highest level’
nbc_pft_dartintv_250228.jpg
Inside Dart’s transfer from USC to Ole Miss
nbc_pft_burdenintv_250228.jpg
Burden wanted to set example for younger city kids

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Justin Steele

  
Published February 28, 2025 08:47 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | 1B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Justin SteeleCHI - SP
Throws: LAge: 29Mixed 5x5: $11 | NL 5x5: $19
2024: Started: 24 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $10 | 2027: $8
Outlook: His luck ran out when it came to wins, but otherwise, Steele kept rolling in 2024, finishing with essentially the same ERA for the third year in a row. He did miss three starts in September due to elbow tendinitis, but he returned to pitch twice at the end of the month. His other absence was due to a hamstring strain. Even though Steele throws fastballs and sliders 90 percent of the time, the league isn’t gaining any ground on him; his strikeout rate has held steady at 24-25%, and his batting average against was a career-best .216 last season. It had to help that Wrigley was a graveyard for offense in 2024, but Steele was actually better on the road (2.87 ERA, 4.7 K:BB) than at home (3.29 ERA, 2.9 K:BB). Wrigley probably won’t be quite as kind this year, but the Cubs offense should be more generous. The track record demands that he be viewed as at least a No. 3 in mixed leagues.
justinsteele.jpg

Go to: All | SP | 1B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Mentions
Justin_Steele_HS.jpg Justin Steele Chicago Cubs Primary Logo Chicago Cubs