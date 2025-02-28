2025 Fantasy Preview: Justin Steele

Outlook: His luck ran out when it came to wins, but otherwise, Steele kept rolling in 2024, finishing with essentially the same ERA for the third year in a row. He did miss three starts in September due to elbow tendinitis, but he returned to pitch twice at the end of the month. His other absence was due to a hamstring strain. Even though Steele throws fastballs and sliders 90 percent of the time, the league isn’t gaining any ground on him; his strikeout rate has held steady at 24-25%, and his batting average against was a career-best .216 last season. It had to help that Wrigley was a graveyard for offense in 2024, but Steele was actually better on the road (2.87 ERA, 4.7 K:BB) than at home (3.29 ERA, 2.9 K:BB). Wrigley probably won’t be quite as kind this year, but the Cubs offense should be more generous. The track record demands that he be viewed as at least a No. 3 in mixed leagues.