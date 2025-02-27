 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler
The Classic Meet 90th Opening day of horse racing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Teoscar Hernández

Top Clips

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_davidornstein_250227.jpg
Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler
The Classic Meet 90th Opening day of horse racing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes
MLB: World Series-New York Yankees at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Teoscar Hernández

Top Clips

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_davidornstein_250227.jpg
Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Luis Robert Jr.

  
Published February 27, 2025 03:14 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Luis Robert Jr. CWS - OF
Bats: RAge: 27Mixed 5x5: $15 | AL 5x5: $19
2024: CF:97Mixed 2026: $17 | 2027: $16
Outlook: Now the face of the beleaguered White Sox franchise, Robert had a very disappointing season by his standards in 2024, slashing a cringe-inducing .224/.278/.379 while registering a career-worst strikeout rate (33.2 percent). There’s simply no one to protect him in the White Sox lineup and no reason for any opposing pitchers to give him anything to hit. He has also struggled to stay on the field, playing more than 100 games in just one of his first four full seasons. The talent is obviously there, but it may take a change of scenery for him to realize it, and the draft cost is steep given his current situation.
luisrobert.jpg

Mentions
Robert_Jr_Luis.jpg Luis Robert Jr. Chicago White Sox Primary Logo Chicago White Sox