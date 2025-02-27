2025 Fantasy Preview: Luis Robert Jr.

Outlook: Now the face of the beleaguered White Sox franchise, Robert had a very disappointing season by his standards in 2024, slashing a cringe-inducing .224/.278/.379 while registering a career-worst strikeout rate (33.2 percent). There’s simply no one to protect him in the White Sox lineup and no reason for any opposing pitchers to give him anything to hit. He has also struggled to stay on the field, playing more than 100 games in just one of his first four full seasons. The talent is obviously there, but it may take a change of scenery for him to realize it, and the draft cost is steep given his current situation.