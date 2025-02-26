 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Mark Vientos

  
Published February 26, 2025 01:51 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
Mark VientosNYM - 3B
Bats: RAge: 25Mixed 5x5: $9 | NL 5x5: $14
2024: 3B:108Mixed 2026: $10 | 2027: $9
Outlook: It seems crazy to say, but Vientos was arguably the best third baseman in the National League after being given the starting job last season with 27 homers and an .837 OPS in just 111 games. He kept the good times rolling in the postseason where he had five more homers and 14 RBI in 13 games. Is an elite 124-game sample enough to spend a top-100 pick on Vientos? Early ADP data says so, and perhaps it should. Vientos was able to improve so rapidly by making much better swing decisions – his SEAGER (a new Baseball Prospectus metric for evaluating swing decisions) jumped from the 24th to 78th percentile – and pulling more of his fly balls. Both allowed him to get to his power more consistently, even with ample swing-and-miss in his game. That swing-and-miss should give some pause to his ascension though, as his contact ability remains poor. Pitchers are certain to be more careful with him this time around, which could force him to adjust. Or, this was simply the berth of a star who will succeed because of freakish power to all fields. His range of outcomes this season could be extreme.
Vientos.jpg

