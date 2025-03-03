 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Matt McLain

  
Published March 3, 2025 09:52 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Matt McLainCIN - SS/2B
Bats: RAge: 25Mixed 5x5: $6 | NL 5x5: $13
2024: - DNPMixed 2026: $10 | 2027: $12
Outlook: McLain missed all of the 2024 season while recovering from a shoulder injury and is now rumored to be transitioning to the outfield, so there are a lot of question marks around him heading into 2025. At his best, McLain is a patient hitter who’s always hit for a high batting average while possessing 20 stolen base upside. McLain has some minor swing-and-miss in his game, but his 28.5% strikeout rate in 2023 feels fluky given his minor league numbers, and if his pull and fly ball rates inch closer to what he did in the minors, then he could hit 25 home runs in Great American Ballpark. Of course, we’ve yet to see if the shoulder surgery impacts his power, and if he struggles defensively in the outfield then playing time could become a concern, which makes him a high-upside but risky fantasy pick.
MattMcLain.jpg

Mentions
McLain_Matt (1).jpg Matt McLain Cincinnati Reds Primary Logo Cincinnati Reds