2025 Fantasy Preview: Matt Shaw

Outlook: The big winner from the Kyle Tucker trade, Shaw seems to have the inside track on the Cubs’ third base job after Isaac Paredes was shipped out to Houston. The 23-year-old has a tantalizing combination of power and speed that’s rare from the hot corner with 29 homers and 46 steals in 159 minor league games since being drafted 13th overall in 2023. Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said Shaw will get a “long look” at third base, with veterans like Jon Berti and Justin Turner also in the mix. A 20-20 season feels likely if Shaw is given the starting reins by May and there’s an outside shot he’s their starter from Opening Day. He’s one to monitor closely.