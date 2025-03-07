 Skip navigation
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round One
With 75% of the field over par, Wyndham Clark fires 67 to lead Arnold Palmer Invitational
Puerto Rico Open 2025 - Round One
Kevin Roy returns from delay with bunker hole-out, leads Puerto Rico Open
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2025 - Round One
Scottie Scheffler rides Bay Hill wind again, shoots under par in tough opening round

2025 Fantasy Preview: Matt Shaw

  
Published March 6, 2025 07:21 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Matt ShawCHI - 3B
Bats: RAge: 23Mixed 5x5: $1 | NL 5x5: $7
2024: MinorsMixed 2026: $4 | 2027: $6
Outlook: The big winner from the Kyle Tucker trade, Shaw seems to have the inside track on the Cubs’ third base job after Isaac Paredes was shipped out to Houston. The 23-year-old has a tantalizing combination of power and speed that’s rare from the hot corner with 29 homers and 46 steals in 159 minor league games since being drafted 13th overall in 2023. Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer said Shaw will get a “long look” at third base, with veterans like Jon Berti and Justin Turner also in the mix. A 20-20 season feels likely if Shaw is given the starting reins by May and there’s an outside shot he’s their starter from Opening Day. He’s one to monitor closely.
