MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Cincinnati Reds-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Spencer Steer
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Salvador Perez

nbc_cbb_northwesternminn_250223.jpg
Highlights: Northwestern handles Minnesota
nbc_pl_update_250225.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea rout Saints; Palace upset Villa
nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Michael Toglia

  
Published February 25, 2025 10:09 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Michael TogliaCOL - 1B
Bats: BAge: 26Mixed 5x5: $6 | NL 5x5: $12
2024: 1B:107 RF:15Mixed 2026: $3 | 2027: $0
Outlook: A former top-100 prospect, Toglia got a chance to play more in 2024 and produced decent power numbers and an impressive 17% barrel rate. After a poor start to the year, Toglia was demoted to Triple-A. When he returned in June, he hit .233/.331/.469 with 21 home runs and 10 steals in 409 plate appearances. While that did come with a 13% walk rate, he also had a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 15.7% swinging strike rate. His contact rates are poor across the board, and his aggressive approach will always make him a bit of a batting average liability, but he hits the ball hard and has good speed for the position. He started to increase his flyball rate, but he likely needs to pull the ball more if he’s going to reach his full power upside. For now, Toglia is a fine source of power with some chip-in speed as a corner-infielder target in fantasy.
toglia.jpg

Mentions
Michael-Toglia.jpg Michael Toglia Colorado Rockies Primary Logo Colorado Rockies