2025 Fantasy Preview: Michael Toglia

Outlook: A former top-100 prospect, Toglia got a chance to play more in 2024 and produced decent power numbers and an impressive 17% barrel rate. After a poor start to the year, Toglia was demoted to Triple-A. When he returned in June, he hit .233/.331/.469 with 21 home runs and 10 steals in 409 plate appearances. While that did come with a 13% walk rate, he also had a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 15.7% swinging strike rate. His contact rates are poor across the board, and his aggressive approach will always make him a bit of a batting average liability, but he hits the ball hard and has good speed for the position. He started to increase his flyball rate, but he likely needs to pull the ball more if he’s going to reach his full power upside. For now, Toglia is a fine source of power with some chip-in speed as a corner-infielder target in fantasy.