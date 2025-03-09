 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Sandy Alcantara

  
Published March 8, 2025 10:07 PM
Sandy AlcantaraMIA - SP
Throws: RAge: 29Mixed 5x5: $4 | NL 5x5: $9
2024: DNPMixed 2026: $6 | 2027: $5
Outlook: Alcantara didn’t undergo his Tommy John surgery until Oct. 6, 2023, essentially ruling out a return last year. However, the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner wanted to try to pull it off; he was throwing in the high-90s in September and progressed to facing hitters before the season ended. Of course, there was no reason for a 100-loss Marlins team to let him rush back. The thrifty club did take the unusual step in August of announcing that he wouldn’t be traded in the offseason. Alcantara spent most of 2023 in a funk that seemed mostly brought on by struggles to find his best changeup. He’ll work on getting that back this spring, and he probably won’t be under the same kind of innings restrictions another pitcher might be in returning from Tommy John. If he comes at the kind of discount that makes him a third or fourth starter in mixed leagues, he’ll be a nice pick. Wins will likely be an issue, but a midseason trade to a contender is a possibility.
