 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bud Cauley
Bud Cauley shines in return to The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round One
TV times pushed up Sunday at The Players Championship because of weather threat
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tommy Edman

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cauleyintv_250315.jpg
Cauley bests wind, seeking Players win on birthday
nbc_pl_arschelseapreview_250315.jpg
Previewing Arsenal’s must-win match with Chelsea
nbc_pl_plupdate_250315.jpg
PL Update: Man City, Brighton settle for draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bud Cauley
Bud Cauley shines in return to The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 - Round One
TV times pushed up Sunday at The Players Championship because of weather threat
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tommy Edman

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cauleyintv_250315.jpg
Cauley bests wind, seeking Players win on birthday
nbc_pl_arschelseapreview_250315.jpg
Previewing Arsenal’s must-win match with Chelsea
nbc_pl_plupdate_250315.jpg
PL Update: Man City, Brighton settle for draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Steven Kwan

  
Published March 15, 2025 05:02 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Steven KwanCLE - LF
Bats: LAge: 27Mixed 5x5: $4 | AL 5x5: $13
2024: LF:114Mixed 2026: $4 | 2027: $3
Outlook: Kwan made some impressive gains during the 2024 season, adding unexpected power to his repertoire with a career-high 14 long balls in only 122 games. We already know that he’s going to deliver an elite production in batting average and runs scored while chipping in double-digit stolen bases, adding double-digit power to the mix makes him a very strong four-category option. It’s very possible that we haven’t seen his best work yet and that his age-27 campaign could bring him to new heights.
stevenkwan.jpg

Mentions
Kwan_Steven (1).jpg Steven Kwan Cleveland Guardians Primary Logo Cleveland Guardians