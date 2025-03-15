2025 Fantasy Preview: Steven Kwan

Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.
Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH
|Steven Kwan
|CLE - LF
|Bats: L
|Age: 27
|Mixed 5x5: $4 | AL 5x5: $13
|2024: LF:114
|Mixed 2026: $4 | 2027: $3
|Outlook: Kwan made some impressive gains during the 2024 season, adding unexpected power to his repertoire with a career-high 14 long balls in only 122 games. We already know that he’s going to deliver an elite production in batting average and runs scored while chipping in double-digit stolen bases, adding double-digit power to the mix makes him a very strong four-category option. It’s very possible that we haven’t seen his best work yet and that his age-27 campaign could bring him to new heights.
Mentions