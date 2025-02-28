 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Tanner Bibee

  
Published February 28, 2025 09:42 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
Tanner BibeeCLE - SP
Throws: RAge: 25Mixed 5x5: $21 | AL 5x5: $25
2024: Started: 31 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $23 | 2027: $24
Outlook: With expectations high for year two in the bigs, Bibee stumbled out of the gate last season. Not that it was a problem for the Guardians. He had a 4.91 ERA and completed six innings just once in his first eight starts, but Cleveland went 7-1 in those games anyway. He turned things around nicely in mid-May, pitching to a 3.04 ERA in his final 23 starts. He gave fantasy leaguers a brief scare at the end of July, when he came down with some shoulder tightness. However, he missed just one start. In the postseason, he pitched well in three of four outings, finishing with a 3.45 ERA in 15 2/3 innings. Bibee’s slider again performed as one of the game’s best as a sophomore, but he still only uses it about 28% of the time. He tried a harder curveball last year that the Stuff models liked, but it still wasn’t particularly effective. Bibee’s only real problem is that he’s a big flyball pitcher, but the deadened baseball and pitching in Cleveland both help there. He’s the perfect No. 2 in mixed leagues.
