2025 Fantasy Preview: Teoscar Hernández

Outlook: Hernández turned in a stellar season with the Dodgers last year, batting .272 and slugging a career-high 33 homers while tying a career-high with 12 steals. The 32-year-old outfielder remains in Los Angeles on a three-year, $66 million contract, returning to one of the best lineups in baseball. Hernández has made a career out of masking his swing-and-miss with supreme batted-ball quality. It was much of the same in 2024, with a 46.7% hard-hit rate and a 14.9% barrel rate. He even showed a better eye at the plate with an 8.1% walk rate, his best since 2019. While these profiles tend to get more and more risky as they age, Hernández has shown no sign of any skill decline. His strikeout rate will bring some variance in his batting average, so it’s best to expect a little regression there, but this is otherwise a solid pick for all-around production.