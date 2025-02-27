 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
2025 Fantasy Preview: James Wood
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler
The Classic Meet 90th Opening day of horse racing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes

Top Clips

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_davidornstein_250227.jpg
Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates
2025 Fantasy Preview: James Wood
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Oakland Athletics
2025 Fantasy Preview: Lawrence Butler
The Classic Meet 90th Opening day of horse racing at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.
How to watch 1/ST Horse Racing Tour 2025: Schedule, TV/stream info for Fountain of Youth, San Felipe Stakes

Top Clips

nbc_pl_soucek_250227.jpg
Soucek puts West Ham ahead of Leicester City
nbc_pl_davidornstein_250227.jpg
Report: Arsenal interested in Ashworth
nbc_csu_thunterplaying_250227.jpg
Hunter is ‘dug in’ on playing both WR, CB in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Teoscar Hernández

  
Published February 27, 2025 03:23 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Teoscar HernándezLA - OF
Bats: RAge: 32Mixed 5x5: $19 | NL 5x5: $20
2024: LF:120 RF:60Mixed 2026: $17 | 2027: $15
Outlook: Hernández turned in a stellar season with the Dodgers last year, batting .272 and slugging a career-high 33 homers while tying a career-high with 12 steals. The 32-year-old outfielder remains in Los Angeles on a three-year, $66 million contract, returning to one of the best lineups in baseball. Hernández has made a career out of masking his swing-and-miss with supreme batted-ball quality. It was much of the same in 2024, with a 46.7% hard-hit rate and a 14.9% barrel rate. He even showed a better eye at the plate with an 8.1% walk rate, his best since 2019. While these profiles tend to get more and more risky as they age, Hernández has shown no sign of any skill decline. His strikeout rate will bring some variance in his batting average, so it’s best to expect a little regression there, but this is otherwise a solid pick for all-around production.
teoscarhernandez1.jpg

Mentions
Hernandez_Teoscar.jpg Teoscar Hernandez Los Angeles Dodgers Primary Logo Los Angeles Dodgers