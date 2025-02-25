2025 Fantasy Preview: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Outlook: After struggling through his worst full season as a pro in 2023, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rebounded with authority in 2024. He adopted a more patient approach, cutting his overall swing rate and chasing less outside of the zone, which led to a career-low swinging strike rate and his second-highest barrel rate ever. His pull rate and fly ball rate both dropped, which is fine because he hits the ball hard enough to smash line drives out of the park. Focusing on lifting the ball only hurt his batting average in 2023. This new approach cements Vlad Jr. as the top first baseman in fantasy, even though he won’t give you anything in the speed department. The only black cloud over his head is his looming contract situation with the Blue Jays and the potential for a mid-season trade, which could have an impact on his on-field performance but not enough that we would penalize him in fantasy drafts.