 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Miami Marlins at New York Mets
2025 Fantasy Preview: Sandy Alcantara
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Gerrit Cole
Matt Weston
Kimberley Bos, Matt Weston win skeleton world titles; Mystique Ro nets first U.S. medal since 2013

Top Clips

nbc_smx_sextonintv_250308.jpg
Sexton battles for podium finish at Indy
nbc_smx_justincooperintv_250308.jpg
Cooper ‘trusting the process’ after Indy podium
nbc_smx_winnerwebbintv_250308.jpg
Webb dominates for first 450SX win at Indy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Miami Marlins at New York Mets
2025 Fantasy Preview: Sandy Alcantara
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Gerrit Cole
Matt Weston
Kimberley Bos, Matt Weston win skeleton world titles; Mystique Ro nets first U.S. medal since 2013

Top Clips

nbc_smx_sextonintv_250308.jpg
Sexton battles for podium finish at Indy
nbc_smx_justincooperintv_250308.jpg
Cooper ‘trusting the process’ after Indy podium
nbc_smx_winnerwebbintv_250308.jpg
Webb dominates for first 450SX win at Indy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Xavier Edwards

  
Published March 8, 2025 09:59 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Xavier EdwardsMIA - SS
Bats: BAge: 25Mixed 5x5: $6 | NL 5x5: $12
2024: SS:69Mixed 2026: $5 | 2027: $4
Outlook: Edwards burst onto the scene last June as one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise horrific season for the Marlins. The 25-year-old’s speed is undeniable and while he likely won’t wind up on a 60-steal pace again, he has a legitimate chance to lead the stolen bases. On a similar note, he’s a solid bet to have one of the highest batting averages in the league despite likely not getting anywhere close to his .328 mark from last season. That being said, these are the only categories he’s likely to contribute in and there’s a chance his bat regresses so far that he’s not even a league average hitter. On most teams, that means his playing time would be at risk. Not with the Marlins though, who are low on talent and have every reason to give Edwards upwards of 600 plate appearances. His skillset fits very well on certain roster builds in fantasy.
xavieredwards.jpg

Mentions
Edwards_Xavier.jpg Xavier Edwards Miami Marlins Primary Logo Miami Marlins