2025 Fantasy Preview: Xavier Edwards

Outlook: Edwards burst onto the scene last June as one of the lone bright spots in an otherwise horrific season for the Marlins. The 25-year-old’s speed is undeniable and while he likely won’t wind up on a 60-steal pace again, he has a legitimate chance to lead the stolen bases. On a similar note, he’s a solid bet to have one of the highest batting averages in the league despite likely not getting anywhere close to his .328 mark from last season. That being said, these are the only categories he’s likely to contribute in and there’s a chance his bat regresses so far that he’s not even a league average hitter. On most teams, that means his playing time would be at risk. Not with the Marlins though, who are low on talent and have every reason to give Edwards upwards of 600 plate appearances. His skillset fits very well on certain roster builds in fantasy.