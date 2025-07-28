2025 Fantasy Preview: Bijan Robinson

2025 Atlanta Falcons Fantasy Preview: Michael Penix Jr.'s time is now Can Penix give Zac Robinson’s offense enough to make them a fantasy juggernaut in 2025? Or will this be purely a Bijan Robinson show?

2025 Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Snapshot

Arthur Smith’s exit unlocked Bijan’s elite usage and efficiency.

Robinson’s touches surged late, cementing top-tier fantasy value.

With Penix, Falcons will lean even more on Bijan’s workload.

Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons Age: 23 HT: 5-11 WT: 215 Bye:5

2024: The internet was right. The widespread belief Robinson would erupt the second Arthur Smith left town? 100 percent correct. Even with Tyler Allgeier hanging around to crib 150 change-of-pace touches, Robinson used his 365 handles to vault from the PPR RB15 as a rookie to RB4. And he did so in style, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and popping in the league’s “rush yards over expected” advanced metric. His 61 receptions placed third amongst running backs, and his 15 overall touchdowns were tied for seventh. Perhaps most encouragingly, his biggest workloads came late. Robinson averaged 24 touches from Week 7 onward after that number was 17 over the season’s first six games.

What’s changed: Kirk Cousins is out as starter, which is perhaps the only offseason development that could have made Robinson’s likely workloads even bigger. Cousins is an “attempts are a quarterback stat” QB. With Michael Penix under center, the Falcons will strive for balance. Now smack dab in the middle of his prime for an offense with solid if unspectacular surrounding pieces, Robinson has everything he needs to vie for RB1 overall status.

2025 Outlook: Penix is an unproven running mate, but there is little reason to believe he will crater as a second-year pro. The Falcons will get Robinson the work he needs to win fantasy leagues.