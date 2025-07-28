 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Texas man pleads guilty to stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark and gets 2 1/2 years in prison
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bo Nix
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jalen Hurts

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ianbakerfinch_250728.jpg
Baker-Finch: 2025 Masters was ‘an epic movie’
nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Texas man pleads guilty to stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark and gets 2 1/2 years in prison
NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Preview: Bo Nix
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jalen Hurts

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ianbakerfinch_250728.jpg
Baker-Finch: 2025 Masters was ‘an epic movie’
nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Bijan Robinson

  
Published July 28, 2025 07:11 PM
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Minicamp
2025 Atlanta Falcons Fantasy Preview: Michael Penix Jr.'s time is now
Can Penix give Zac Robinson’s offense enough to make them a fantasy juggernaut in 2025? Or will this be purely a Bijan Robinson show?

2025 Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Arthur Smith’s exit unlocked Bijan’s elite usage and efficiency.
  • Robinson’s touches surged late, cementing top-tier fantasy value.
  • With Penix, Falcons will lean even more on Bijan’s workload.

Bijan RobinsonAtlanta Falcons
Age: 23HT: 5-11WT: 215Bye:5

2024: The internet was right. The widespread belief Robinson would erupt the second Arthur Smith left town? 100 percent correct. Even with Tyler Allgeier hanging around to crib 150 change-of-pace touches, Robinson used his 365 handles to vault from the PPR RB15 as a rookie to RB4. And he did so in style, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and popping in the league’s “rush yards over expected” advanced metric. His 61 receptions placed third amongst running backs, and his 15 overall touchdowns were tied for seventh. Perhaps most encouragingly, his biggest workloads came late. Robinson averaged 24 touches from Week 7 onward after that number was 17 over the season’s first six games.

What’s changed: Kirk Cousins is out as starter, which is perhaps the only offseason development that could have made Robinson’s likely workloads even bigger. Cousins is an “attempts are a quarterback stat” QB. With Michael Penix under center, the Falcons will strive for balance. Now smack dab in the middle of his prime for an offense with solid if unspectacular surrounding pieces, Robinson has everything he needs to vie for RB1 overall status.

2025 Outlook: Penix is an unproven running mate, but there is little reason to believe he will crater as a second-year pro. The Falcons will get Robinson the work he needs to win fantasy leagues.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2023 ATL 17 214 976 4.6 57.4 4 58 86 487 4 8 246 217 188
2024 ATL 17 304 1456 4.8 85.6 14 61 72 431 1 15 342 311 281
PROJ.2025 ATL 17 276 1184 4.3 69.6 12 53 67 342 2 14 289 263 237

Mentions
Bijan Robinson Bijan Robinson Atlanta Falcons Primary Logo Atlanta Falcons