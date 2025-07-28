2025 Fantasy Preview: Bo Nix

2025 Denver Broncos Fantasy Preview: Can RJ Harvey be a RB1? Will the rookie seize the Denver backfield, or will JK Dobbins function as the Broncos’ lead back?

Bo Nix 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Slow start as a rookie, but Nix surged late with improved accuracy.



Added weapons may limit Nix’s rushing and overall fantasy volume.



Safe QB1/2, but upside capped without breakout from WRs.

Bo Nix QB - Denver Broncos Age: 25 HT: 6-2 WT: 217 Bye:12

2024: It wasn’t a pretty start. Fantasy’s QB8 last year had a 1,346 5/5 line last year through seven weeks. And when he did torch teams last year through the air, it was the teams you’d expect: He had a 11/0 TD:INT ratio in three games against the Panthers, Broncos, and Hibernating Week 18 Chiefs. Still, Nix’s ability as a scrambler made him fantasy-viable and his passing markedly improved down the stretch even if we ignore the big games. His completion rate jumped markedly in the final 10 games of the season, all the way up to 69.7%.

What’s changed: The good news is that the Broncos spent some resources improving their offensive firepower around Nix. The bad news is … the Broncos spent some resources improving their offensive firepower around Nix. RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins could be effective enough to keep Nix from scrambling as much in 2025, and they could also be effective enough that he throws less in general. And as good as Evan Engram has been over the course of his career, it’s not like the Broncos were winning a lot of one-on-ones with their non-Courtland Sutton receivers last year.

2025 Outlook: Nix silenced many-a-doubter last year on his way to leading the Broncos to the playoffs. We expect him to be a high-floor fantasy quarterback in 2025, but unless Patrick Bryant comes out as Michael Thomas on Day 1 of the 2025 season, we’re struggling to see many runouts where Nix takes a major step forward in fantasy. He’s best approached as a low-end QB1 or high-end QB2.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2024 DEN 17 376 567 66 3775 29 12 430 4 317 317 316 PROJ 2025 DEN 17 369 565 65 3802 28 10 320 4 302 302 302

*Projections from Spotlight Sports Group