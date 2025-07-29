 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Jonathan Taylor

  
Published July 29, 2025 10:47 AM
nbc_roto_danieljonesv2_250624.jpg
2025 Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Preview: Can Daniel Jones turn Indy around?
Breaking down the 2025 Colts from every angle, including the passing game, backfield, and win total.

Jonathan Taylor 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Taylor rebounded last year with 1,431 yards despite missing three games.
  • Anthony Richardson falling out of favor in Indy; Daniel Jones boosts Taylor’s touchdown and reception upside.
  • Minimal touch competition makes Taylor a locked-in elite RB1.

Jonathan TaylorRB - Indianapolis Colts
Age: 26HT: 5-10WT: 226Bye:11

2024: Coming off two lost campaigns, Taylor battled through another mid-season high ankle sprain to otherwise stay healthy and finish fourth in the league in rushing (1,431). That’s not easy to accomplish in only 14 appearances. Taylor’s 102.2 yards per contest were nearly 17 more than fourth place finisher Bijan Robinson. The touches of gray were that, yes, Taylor somehow suffered another high-ankle sprain and his receptions actually fell from a paltry 19 in 2023 to 18 even though he appeared in four more contests.

What’s changed: The Colts are expected to bench Anthony Richardson and return to a more conventional offense under Daniel Jones. It’s good news all around for Taylor. Jones is a dual threat whose legs command respect from the defense, but he is not the kind of running QB tasked with calling his own number near the goal line. That, coupled with what should be an increased receptions total shore up both Taylor’s floor and ceiling.

2025 Outlook: Fifth-round rookie DJ Giddens is a more serious change-of-pace option than the Colts featured in 2024, but Taylor faces vanishingly-little touch competition. If he can stay on the field again, he will finish as an elite RB1 again.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 IND 11 192 861 4.5 78.3 4 28 40 143 0 4 146 132 118
2023 IND 10 169 741 4.4 74.1 7 19 23 153 1 8 156 147 137
2024 IND 14 303 1431 4.7 102.2 11 18 31 136 1 12 245 236 227
PROJ.2025 IND 17 280 1362 4.9 80.1 10 26 39 157 3 13 256 243 230

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

