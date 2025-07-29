2025 Fantasy Preview: Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Taylor rebounded last year with 1,431 yards despite missing three games.



Anthony Richardson falling out of favor in Indy; Daniel Jones boosts Taylor’s touchdown and reception upside.



Jonathan Taylor RB - Indianapolis Colts Age: 26 HT: 5-10 WT: 226 Bye:11

2024: Coming off two lost campaigns, Taylor battled through another mid-season high ankle sprain to otherwise stay healthy and finish fourth in the league in rushing (1,431). That’s not easy to accomplish in only 14 appearances. Taylor’s 102.2 yards per contest were nearly 17 more than fourth place finisher Bijan Robinson. The touches of gray were that, yes, Taylor somehow suffered another high-ankle sprain and his receptions actually fell from a paltry 19 in 2023 to 18 even though he appeared in four more contests.

What’s changed: The Colts are expected to bench Anthony Richardson and return to a more conventional offense under Daniel Jones. It’s good news all around for Taylor. Jones is a dual threat whose legs command respect from the defense, but he is not the kind of running QB tasked with calling his own number near the goal line. That, coupled with what should be an increased receptions total shore up both Taylor’s floor and ceiling.

2025 Outlook: Fifth-round rookie DJ Giddens is a more serious change-of-pace option than the Colts featured in 2024, but Taylor faces vanishingly-little touch competition. If he can stay on the field again, he will finish as an elite RB1 again.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 IND 11 192 861 4.5 78.3 4 28 40 143 0 4 146 132 118 2023 IND 10 169 741 4.4 74.1 7 19 23 153 1 8 156 147 137 2024 IND 14 303 1431 4.7 102.2 11 18 31 136 1 12 245 236 227 PROJ.2025 IND 17 280 1362 4.9 80.1 10 26 39 157 3 13 256 243 230

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group