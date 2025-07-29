2025 Fantasy Preview: Marvin Harrison Jr.

2025 Arizona Cardinals Fantasy Preview: Kyler Murray’s make-or-break season Kyler Murray failed to take off in 2024, leaving fantasy managers on the hook for an underwhelming season. Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. are looking to rebound in 2025 while Trey McBride and James Conner simply need to hold serve as elite fantasy options.

Marvin Harrison Jr. 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

MHJ used mostly as deep threat as a rookie, limiting consistency.



Cardinals’ offense unchanged; Trey McBride still top target in passing game.



still top target in passing game. Needs better chemistry with Kyler Murray and easier targets to justify his current WR15 ADP.

Marvin Harrison WR - Arizona Cardinals Age: 22 HT: 6-3 WT: 220 Bye:8

2024: Harrison Jr. entered the league as a near-generational wide receiver prospect. He was the No. 5 overall pick, hyper-productive at Ohio State, and the son of an NFL legend. What could go wrong? A lot, as it turns out. Marv was used as a go-route specialist, stretching the field without earning a steady flow of easy targets. His 14.2 aDOT was the third-highest among wideouts with at least 100 opportunities. Only 61 percent of his targets were deemed catchable by PFF. This feast or famine workload meant MHJ was held under 50 yards 10 times. He topped 110 twice and scored in both of those contests.

What’s changed: This section is what makes Harrison Jr. such a scary click. Nothing has changed. The Cardinals are returning their quarterback, offensive coordinator, and head coach. Trey McBride, the team’s top target earner, signed a four-year, $76 million extension in the offseason. Harrison Jr. has bulked up in the offseason, but size was never his issue. He needs more layups in his profile.

Outlook: Just because nothing changed around MHJ doesn’t mean we should expect the same stat line in 2025. The team is heavily invested in making him more than fancy Alec Pierce. Marv will get more work underneath and potentially on screens, but he ultimately needs to form a better connection with Kyler Murray to hit his ceiling. Currently going off the board as the WR15, fantasy managers are assuming that happens.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2024 ARI 17 62 116 885 14.3 52.1 8 8 197 166 135 PROJ. 2025 ARI 17 71 142 930 13.1 54.7 7 7 206 170 135

