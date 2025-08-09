Bryce Young fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Bryce Young 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Young rebounded after early benching last year but remained limited by supporting cast.

WR core now includes rookie McMillan with Legette and Thielen.

Run-heavy approach keeps Young in superflex QB2 range without big leap.

Bryce Young QB - Carolina Panthers Bye:14 Age: 24 HT: 5-10 WT: 204

2024: Young was benched after two absolutely dreadful starts where he was picked three times against no touchdowns. The world wrote him off, and he did not write back. Reclaiming the job after Andy Dalton got into a car accident, Young played out the final 10 games of the season with a 4-6 record, 61.8 percent completion rate, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. Carolina’s poor talent around Young in the passing game held him back, as among other things he should have had a game-winning touchdown throw against the Eagles that Xavier Legette simply dropped.

What’s changed: Major upgrades in that wideout corps, for one thing. The Panthers drafted Tetairoa McMillan with their top-10 pick, giving Young a top three of McMillan, Legette, and Adam Thielen. The Panthers will be hoping Legette and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders can take leaps forward in their second season, and that last year’s offensive line additions don’t show any regression.

2025 Outlook: The Panthers are feisty, but it sure seems like what they do best is run the ball. That makes it hard to forecast Young as more than a superflex QB2 without major growth, and as much as we saw growth late last season, it’s not like Young has physical talent that has gone unexpressed so far. We don’t believe Young is going to be a bad real life player this year, but it would be a stretch to believe he’d be fantasy-interesting.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2023 CAR 16 315 527 60 2877 11 10 253 0 156 156 156 2024 CAR 14 234 384 61 2403 15 9 249 6 195 195 195 PROJ 2025 CAR 17 357 570 63 3492 21 10 216 3 244 244 244

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

