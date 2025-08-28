Calvin Ridley fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Calvin Ridley 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Ridley was a case study in fantasy football frustration last season. He led the entire league in air yards but was 18th in receiving yards, as Titans quarterbacks Will Levis and Mason Rudolph were two of the most inaccurate deep passers in the NFL. Despite the struggles, Ridley had the second highest receiving yardage total of his career and was top-10 in yards per reception. He had nine games with at least 75 receiving yards in a lifeless Tennessee offense.

What’s changed: The Titans selected QB Cam Ward with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They also signed WR Tyler Lockett, formerly of the Seahawks, to a one-year deal and selected WR Elic Ayomanor in the 2025 draft.

2025 Outlook: With no meaningful target competition, Ridley has a real shot to rank among the top five or six target getters this season in a Titans offense that could be surprisingly pass heavy if head coach Bill Callahan trusts Ward to let it rip (all indications are that he will). Only three college quarterbacks in 2024 had more deep ball completions than Ward, who was graded by Pro Football Focus as last season’s fourth best downfield passer. Ward should be a major upgrade for Ridley, who in 2024 showed flashes of his former playmaking self. Ridley is one of the more interesting mid-round receiver options in fantasy football.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2023 JAC 17 76 136 1016 13.4 59.8 8 8 230 192 154 2024 TEN 17 64 120 1017 15.9 59.8 4 5 199 167 135 PROJ. 2025 TEN 17 70 129 1015 14.5 59.7 6 6 207 172 137

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group



