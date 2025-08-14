Cam Ward fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Cam Ward 2025 Fantasy Preview

Cameron Ward Tennessee Titans Bye:10 Age: 23 HT: 6-2 WT: 219

2024: Ward set college football on fire last season as Miami’s quarterback passing for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to collecting several awards and finishing fourth place for the Heisman trophy. His efforts led to him being the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

What’s Changed: While Ward is indeed the biggest change as the Titans’ franchise quarterback, they’ve added more veterans at receiver (Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson) and the offensive line. They’ve mixed up the wideout room by bringing in rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike as well.

2025 Outlook: Regardless of how great a rookie is coming in there’s going to be a learning curve, but Ward should give the Titans the most stabilization at quarterback since McNair. You should rush to start him out the gate in fantasy, but it won’t be long before you do.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR PROJ 2025 TEN 17 348 537 65 3601 20 10 413 3 263 263 263

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

