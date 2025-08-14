 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: San Francisco 49ers Training Camp
Brock Purdy fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp
Aaron Rodgers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: New York Jets at Green Bay Packers
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need To Know Before You Draft in 2025

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nicolaiholeout_250814.jpg
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
nbc_ffhh_kamara_250814.jpg
Kamara will perform despite Saints QB situation
nbc_rtf_bigtenpicks_250814.jpg
Questions still surround Penn State and Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cam Ward fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 14, 2025 02:15 PM
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Cam Ward 2025 Fantasy Preview

Cameron WardTennessee TitansBye:10
Age: 23HT: 6-2WT: 219

2024: Ward set college football on fire last season as Miami’s quarterback passing for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to collecting several awards and finishing fourth place for the Heisman trophy. His efforts led to him being the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

What’s Changed: While Ward is indeed the biggest change as the Titans’ franchise quarterback, they’ve added more veterans at receiver (Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson) and the offensive line. They’ve mixed up the wideout room by bringing in rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike as well.

2025 Outlook: Regardless of how great a rookie is coming in there’s going to be a learning curve, but Ward should give the Titans the most stabilization at quarterback since McNair. You should rush to start him out the gate in fantasy, but it won’t be long before you do.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR
PROJ 2025 TEN 17 348 537 65 3601 20 10 413 3 263 263 263

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

