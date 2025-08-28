 Skip navigation
Davante Adams fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 28, 2025 11:26 AM
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Davante Adams 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Keen observers of the 2024 NFL season will remember that Adams did not start the season in New York. He spent the first three weeks of the year in Las Vegas before tweaking his hamstring. Then Aaron Rodgers and the Jets came calling. Adams was right as rain after being traded and posted a 67/854/7 receiving line in 11 games as a member of Gang Green.

What’s changed: After years of following his quarterback buddies Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers around the league, Adams is finally headed out on his own. He signed a two-year, $44 million contract with the Rams this offseason in search of his first Super Bowl ring. Adams has always been the focal point of his team’s passing attack, no matter the offense, no matter the quarterback. That won’t be the case in LA with Puka Nacua operating as the clear WR1.

2025 Outlook: Adams’ receiving output by catches and yards per game peaked in 2020 and has been trending downward ever since, though he still managed a low-end WR1 finish in 2024. It’s hard to expect him to end the downward slide at 32 years old on his third team in three years, but fantasy managers are also accounting for that with a WR16 pricetag. As long as Adams still has something left in the tank, he should be a slight win at that cost.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
PROJ. 2025 LA 17 63 110 859 13.6 50.6 7 7 193 162 130

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

