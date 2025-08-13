De’Von Achane fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

De’Von Achane 2025 Fantasy Preview

De’Von Achane Miami Dolphins Bye:12 Age: 23 HT: 5-9 WT: 191

2024: It was a rollercoaster season for one of the summer’s most hotly-debated fantasy picks. Achane managed to stay healthy after his injury-marred rookie year but watched his efficiency nosedive as he took the rock over 200 times on the ground. Far and away the league leader in average rush yards over expected in 2023, Achane found himself seventh from the bottom in 2024. Although prolific as a pass catcher (78 receptions), Achane did not tack on long runs. Just 31.5 percent of his ground production came on carries of 15-plus yards after that number was a league-leading 54.0 as a rookie.

What’s changed: All that being said, Achane still finished as the RB6 by average PPR points. No. 2 Raheem Mostert has been swapped out for second-year pro Jaylen Wright. The sophomore is a legitimate workload threat to Achane, but you could argue that’s not even a bad thing. Achane could be the (extremely) rare back fantasy managers actually want to handle the ball less between the tackles so he can better maintain his efficiency and big-play potential.

2025 Outlook: Achane is a difficult back to project, but the Dolphins still desperately need his hands in the passing game. It is difficult to see how he falls out of the top 12, and easy to envision him sneaking into the top five with even modest efficiency gains or better long-gain luck.

