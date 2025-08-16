 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
Kishane Thompson edges Noah Lyles in Olympic 100m rematch
NFL: Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings
J.J. McCarthy fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Opening Night
Xavier Worthy fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sunderlandmayendagoal_250816.jpg
Mayenda heads Sunderland in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_bhaful_orileygoal_250816.jpg
O’Riley’s penalty gives Brighton lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250816.jpg
Richarlison drills Spurs 1-0 ahead of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hollywood Brown fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 16, 2025 11:14 AM
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
Hollywood Brown 2025 Fantasy Preview

Hollywood BrownWR - Kansas City ChiefsBye:10
Age: 28HT: 5-9WT: 180

2024: Brown missed most of the season after suffering a major shoulder injury in the preseason. He returned in Week 15 and was targeted at a high per-route rate, though his playing time remained limited. Brown had just 14 catches for 141 scoreless yards over five games in 2024.

What’s changed: Brown is fully recovered from a shoulder injury he suffered last August. The Chiefs could be without Rashee Rice in the early going as Rice faces a suspension that could be anywhere from two games to six games. The team also selected WR Jaylen Royals in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Outlook: While he’ll certainly be part of three-receiver sets, Brown will likely function as Patrick Mahomes’ WR3, well behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Perhaps Brown will take on the primary downfield role in the KC offense. There might not be much fantasy value in that role with Mahomes largely refusing to go downfield in recent seasons.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 ARI 12 67 107 709 10.6 59.1 3 3 156 123 89
2023 ARI 14 51 101 574 11.3 41 4 4 135 109 84
2024 KC 2 9 15 91 10.1 45.5 0 0 18 14 9
PROJ. 2025 KC 17 41 74 603 14.6 35.5 5 5 129 109 88

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

