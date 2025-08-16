Hollywood Brown fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Hollywood Brown 2025 Fantasy Preview

Hollywood Brown WR - Kansas City Chiefs Bye:10 Age: 28 HT: 5-9 WT: 180

2024: Brown missed most of the season after suffering a major shoulder injury in the preseason. He returned in Week 15 and was targeted at a high per-route rate, though his playing time remained limited. Brown had just 14 catches for 141 scoreless yards over five games in 2024.

What’s changed: Brown is fully recovered from a shoulder injury he suffered last August. The Chiefs could be without Rashee Rice in the early going as Rice faces a suspension that could be anywhere from two games to six games. The team also selected WR Jaylen Royals in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Outlook: While he’ll certainly be part of three-receiver sets, Brown will likely function as Patrick Mahomes’ WR3, well behind Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Perhaps Brown will take on the primary downfield role in the KC offense. There might not be much fantasy value in that role with Mahomes largely refusing to go downfield in recent seasons.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 ARI 12 67 107 709 10.6 59.1 3 3 156 123 89 2023 ARI 14 51 101 574 11.3 41 4 4 135 109 84 2024 KC 2 9 15 91 10.1 45.5 0 0 18 14 9 PROJ. 2025 KC 17 41 74 603 14.6 35.5 5 5 129 109 88

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

